    Tamil Nadu govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

    By PTI
    |

    Salem (TN), June 28: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to transfer the probe into the death of a father-son duo, alleged victims of police torture in Tuticorin district, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister K Palanisamy said on Sunday.

    Representational Image

    The government's decision will be informed to the Madras High Court, which is seized of the matter, and secure its approval before transferring the case to the central agency, he told reporters here.

    "The government has decided that the CBI will probe the case," Palanisamy said.

    P Jayaraj and his son Fennix, arrested for 'violating' lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23, with their relatives alleging they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel earlier.

    Tuticorin custodial death: Not even hurtful language allowed, says Chennai Top cop

    The incident has triggered a national furore, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub- inspectors.

