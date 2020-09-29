TN govt extends lockdown till Oct 31 with some more relaxations: Details here

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Sep 29: Even as the Central government is preparing to announce Unlock 5 guidelines which will come into effect from October 1, the Tamil Nadu government announced on Tuesday that the Covid-19 lockdown in the state will continue till October 31.

Here is what's allowed and what still remains closed:

Educational institutions to remain closed.

The ban on suburban electric train traffic will continue

The number of domestic flights to land at Chennai airport to be 100 a day.

Cinema shootings with a maximum of 100 people at a time permitted.

Under the new guidelines, hotels will be allowed to function from 6 am to 9pm.

Parcel services will also be permitted till 10 pm.

The ban will continues for theaters, swimming pools, amusement parks, beaches, zoos, museums, tourist sites

As per the government, the circular allowing students of class 10 and class 12 to go to schools on voluntary basis has been put on hold. A final decision will be taken after recommendations of the medical committee.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister K Palaniswami asked district collectors to step up efforts to reduce the COVID-19 mortality rate in Tamil Nadu.

PTI reported that the chief minister said this while addressing a COVID-19 review meeting of district collectors through a virtual link from the secretariat.