    Chennai, Sep 29: Even as the Central government is preparing to announce Unlock 5 guidelines which will come into effect from October 1, the Tamil Nadu government announced on Tuesday that the Covid-19 lockdown in the state will continue till October 31.

    TN govt extends lockdown till Oct 31 with some more relaxations: Details here

    Here is what's allowed and what still remains closed:

    • Educational institutions to remain closed.
    • The ban on suburban electric train traffic will continue
    • The number of domestic flights to land at Chennai airport to be 100 a day.
    • Cinema shootings with a maximum of 100 people at a time permitted.
    • Under the new guidelines, hotels will be allowed to function from 6 am to 9pm.
    • Parcel services will also be permitted till 10 pm.
    • The ban will continues for theaters, swimming pools, amusement parks, beaches, zoos, museums, tourist sites
    • As per the government, the circular allowing students of class 10 and class 12 to go to schools on voluntary basis has been put on hold. A final decision will be taken after recommendations of the medical committee.

    Earlier in the day, Chief Minister K Palaniswami asked district collectors to step up efforts to reduce the COVID-19 mortality rate in Tamil Nadu.

    PTI reported that the chief minister said this while addressing a COVID-19 review meeting of district collectors through a virtual link from the secretariat.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 20:55 [IST]
