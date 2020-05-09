TN govt challenges HC order against closure of liquor stores

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 09: The Tamil Nadu government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the order of the Madras High Court which ordered closure of liquor stores in the state.

The HC while passing the order had advised the state to supply liquor through online sale only.

On Friday the SC said that States should be advised to consider indirect sale, home delivery of liquor to ensure that there are no crowds at the alcohol stores, the Supreme Court has said. This would ensure that social distancing norms are followed, the court also said.

We will not issue orders, but states should consider home delivery or indirect sale of liquor to maintain social distancing, the Bench comprising, Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai said.

After liquor stores were allowed to open, huge crowds were witnessed outside the stores. Several shops had to be forcibly closed as social distancing norms had been flouted. In several places, the police also had to resort to lathi charge.