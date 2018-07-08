TN: Former finance minister Chidambaram's residence at Nungambakkam robbed

Chennai, July 8: Unidentified persons stole gold and diamond jewellery worth over ₹1.10 lakh Union minister P Chidambaram 's residence on Haddows Road, Nungambakkam in Tamil Nadu. The theft came to light on Sunday morning. It is reported that several items have been missing.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed in Nungambakkam police station.

Earlier on 28th June, around Rs 2 lakh in cash and jewels worth several lakhs were stolen from a doctor's house at Nungambakkam. The incident came to light on Wednesday around 6 am when the family returned from London.

