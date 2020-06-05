TN fixes rate for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, June 05: The Tamil Nadu government has included treatment of persons affected with coronavirus in private hospitals under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme.

The package for the treatment has also been fixed by the government. This move comes in the wake of the cases in State breaching the 27,000 mark.

Till now, TN has been providing treatment free of cost in government hospitals across the State. Now, those families who are enrolled under the CM's Health Insurance Scheme can avail the treatment.

Empanelled hospitals can charge up to Rs 5,000 for a single day's treatment in the General Ward for asymptotic patients and those showing mild symptoms. In case of ICU with all facilities, daily rates have been capped at Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for Grade A1 and A2 hospitals while in the case of A3 and A4 hospitals it is Rs 9,000 to Rs 13,000, a statement from the government said.

A minimum of 25 per cent of the beds in registered private hospitals must be allocated for COVID-19 patients who are covered under the CM's Health Insurance Scheme. The beneficiaries of this scheme need not make any payments in cash and action would be initiated against the hospitals which charge more than the amount stipulated, the government also said.