TN elections 2021: Kamal Haasan likely to announce MNM-SDPI alliance today

Chennai, Mar 10: In a recent development, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) led by Kamal Haasan is expected to seal an alliance with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The actor-turned-politician is expected to make a formal announcement at his press conference today at 4:30 pm and will also be releasing the first list of candidates. The two parties have been holding talks for the last couple of days.

Talking to reporters, Tamil Nadu SDPI in-charge Abdul Majeed said that they have demanded 25 seats while Haasan has agreed for 18 seats.

Reacting to this, the BJP condemned it with spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy saying, "This alliance between MNM and SDPI in Tamil Nadu is a highly condemnable one. We've been demanding the ban of SDPI across the nation."

Earlier, SDPI was in alliance with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) but party leaders felt that he may align with the BJP or that the BJP is controlling his political plans and for this reason, they were sceptical of forming an alliance with the party.