TN: DMK leader MK Stalin resumes walk for Cauvery

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Working President MK Stalin on Monday continued 'Cauvery Retrieval Walk' to demand immediate constitution of Cauvery Management Board.

At Thanjavur, Stalin, the Leader of Opposition in state Assembly, said the protest he is leading is beyond politics, and it has already gained support from nine leading political parties in the state and dozens of other groups, including those of farmers, traders and trade unions.

On February 16, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had directed to form the CMB within six weeks in a verdict that marginally increased Karnataka's share of Cauvery water, thus reducing the allocation for Tamil Nadu and settling the protracted water dispute between the two southern states.

As per the apex court's order, the share of Cauvery water for Karnataka was raised by 14.75 tmcft. The court had reduced Tamil Nadu's share while compensating the state by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying the issue of drinking water had to be placed on a "higher pedestal".

By virtue of the SC verdict, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry would be annually entitled to 404.25 tmcft, 284.75 tmcft, 30 tmcft and 7 tmcft of Cauvery water, respectively out of a total of 740 tmcft.

