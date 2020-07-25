YouTube
    Tamil Nadu crosses 2 lakh COVID-19 cases mark with 6988 fresh infections

    By PTI
    New Delhi, July 25: Tamil Nadu on Saturday breached the grim milestone of two lakh Coronavirus cases with the biggest daily spike of 6,988 fresh infections, pushing the tally to 2,06,737. The death toll climbed to 3,409 with 89 fatalities.

    The number of those discharged today after recovery was 7,758, taking the recoveries to 1,51,055, a health department bulletin said.

    Continuing with the aggressive testing, health workers tested 64,315 samples,pushing the aggregate to 22,87,334.

    Chennai reported 1,329 new cases, and the state capital's tally stood at 93,537.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 19:33 [IST]
