    TN cops unknowingly stray into Karnataka, question Home Minister Bommai

    Bengaluru, Apr 10: In a bizarre incident, the Tamil Nadu police unknowingly entered Karnataka and questioned Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

    Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

    Bommai was inspecting various check posts across the city for any violation during the coronavirus lockdown. The cops from TN questioned Bommai about his identity and where he was going. The incident took place near the police check post set up at Attibele.

    The TN police stopped the minister's car in Karnataka territory and questioned him. Taken aback, Bommai called the Bengaluru rural district SP Ravi Channannavar and asked him how the intrusion took place. He also ordered that the TN police be evicted and Karnataka police be deployed at the border.

    Today, I conducted city rounds and inspected several areas. During this time, I noticed that the Tamil Nadu police had put up barricades in the Karnataka border. I immediately called the SP rural and instructed him to evict the barricades, Bommai said in a tweet.

    Channannavar said that since there was no shade on the TN side, they entered Karnataka side and put up barricades. We informed them to remove the barricades and the same has been cleared, he also said.

    X