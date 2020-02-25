  • search
    TN CM Palaniswami urges PM Modi to sanction 6,028 Hajj applications

    By PTI
    |

    Chennai, Feb 25: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to confirm all the 6,028 Hajj applications recommended by Tamil Nadu for this year's pilgrimage.

    The Tamil Nadu State Hajj Committee has received 6,028 applications for Hajj 2020, including seven infants, against the state's quota of 3,736 allotted by the Hajj Committee of India, the Chief Minister said.

    Edappadi K Palaniswami
    As regards the remaining pilgrims, they "are hopeful that all their Hajj applications will get confirmed for Hajj 2020," he said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

      "A good number of vacancies are expected to be available since many States have not utilised their full quota due to many reasons including cancellations," he pointed out.

      "I request you sir, to instruct the Ministry of Minority Affairs to confirm all the 6,028 Hajj applications recommended by the Tamil Nadu State Hajj Committee for Hajj 2020," the Chief Minister said.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 14:36 [IST]
      X