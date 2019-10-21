  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN by-polls: Vikravandi, Nanguneri likely to give an idea of voter mood in state

    By Vishal S
    |

    Chennai, Oct 21: Voting is underway across 574 polling stations in Vikravandi and Nanguneri assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu.This is the first assembly by-polls after the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. The by-elections will give a rough idea about the mindset of the voters.

    Bypoll in Vikravandi was necessitated due to the death of DMK legislator K.Rathamani in June. Nanguneri seat fell vacant after Congress legislator H.Vasantha Kumar got elected to the Lok Sabha.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    From Vikravandi, AIADMK has fielded M R Muthamizhselvan who will be taking on DMK's N Pugazhendhi. From Nanguneri assembly constituency, AIADMK has fielded Reddiyarpatti V Narayanan who will be taking on Congress party's Ruby Manoharan. DMK and Congress are allies, their leadership had decided to to contest from one constituency each.

    [Polls and by-polls on Oct 21: List of all seats where voting is underway today]

    As the voting exercise began by 7 am, women outnumbered men in a handful of polling stations at Vikravandi in Villupuram District and at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district. Both youngsters and senior citizens showed equal interest in exercising their franchise, PTI reported.

    In Vikravandi, 18 polling stations are "critical," and 32 "vulnerable." As regards Nanguneri, there are no critical polling booths and there are 110 vulnerable stations. While Vikravandi has an electorate of 2.57 lakh voters, Nanguneri has 2.23 lakh voters. Over 3,000 personnel are on duty for the bypolls in Tamil Nadu. About six companies of paramilitary forces are on the ground in the two segments for the byelections.

    Why these by-polls are crucial?

    For AIADMK, a loss in bypolls may not destabilise the ruling AIADMK government, but a win would definitely boost its confidence as it enjoys a wafert thin majority in the assembly.

    From 1989, the ruling party had always won by-polls in Tamil Nadu. However, DMK broke the record when it won a majority of the 22 assembly seats for which bypolls that were held in May 2019.

    The upcoming byelections assume special significance as the AIADMK has to win both seats to boost morale among the party cadre after the LS poll debacle.

    [October 21 by-polls: Key constituencies to watch out for]

    The bypoll comes close on the heels of the April 18 Lok Sabha elections which the DMK and its allies swept, winning 37 of the 38 seats in the hustings then. The AIADMK could only win the lone Theni Lok Sabha seat in the April 18 parliamentary polls.

    More TAMIL NADU News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu aiadmk dmk

    Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 10:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue