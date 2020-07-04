TN becomes second state to cross 1 lakh COVID-19 mark

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, July 04: Tamil Nadu has become the second state to cross 1 lakh COVID-19 cases. The state's tally stands at 102,721.

Five districts including Chennai are under a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. However the testing has gone up and as of Friday, 1.27 million people have been tested in the 91 testing facilities, which is the highest in the country.

Between June 19 and June 30, 327,214 people who were tested. Since June 20, over 30,000 people have been tested everyday on an average.

The state had initially announced a 12 day intense lockdown in Chennai and three adjoining districts from June 19. People were allowed to commute for only medical emergencies, airports, train stations and walk for essentials like groceries.

On June 23, Madurai district also came under the lockdown. On Monday, it may be recalled that Tamil Nadu had extended the lockdown.