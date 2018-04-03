TN: AIADMK observes Hunger strike over Cauvery Board

Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam began their hunger strike on Tuesday to put pressure on the Centre to set up the Cauvery Management Board.

The AIADMK had earlier announced that the hunger strike programme will be held on April 2 but was subsequently postponed by a day to April 3.

The Supreme Court has directed Karnataka to release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to Tamil Nadu. This reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water by 14.75tmcft from the 192tmcft allocated by a tribunal in 2007. It also directed the centre to frame a "scheme" within six weeks to implement the decision.

OneIndia News

