TN: AIADMK MP Muthukaruppan resigns over Cauvery issue

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga (AIADMK) MP Muthukaruppan on Monday resigned over the Cauvery issue. AIADMK had demanded setting up of a Cauvery management board.

Earlier this year, on February 16, the Supreme Court partially modified the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) and reduced the allocation of water shared by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka will now supply only 177.25 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu instead of the originally agreed upon 192 tmc.

