TN: Actor Vishal detained in Chennai for trying to break into Producers Council's office

Chennai, Dec 20: Actor Vishal detained in Chennai for allegedly trying to break into Tamil Film Producers Council's office which he heads.

A group of 300 film producers had locked the office demanding his resignation alleging he was involved in criminal activities.

Vishal, who had an argument with the police who blocked him from opening the office, told reporters, "I have not done any mistake. They are not allowing me to go inside my office. If we ask questions, they are arresting us. This is unbelievable".

Vishal, who also heads the South India Artistes Association, nurtures political ambitions.

Last year, his hopes of contesting in the by-elections in Chennai's RK Nagar, which was earlier represented by J Jayalalithaa, came crashing down after his nomination was rejected. Recently, he hinted at contesting the by-elections in Madurai's Tiruparangundram whenever the dates are announced.