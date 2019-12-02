  • search
    TN: 9 people killed after wall collapse due to heavy rainfall

    By PTI
    Coimbatore, Dec 02: At least nine persons, including four women, were killed when a wall collapsed on four houses due to heavy downpour in Tamil Nadu's Mettupalayam on Monday, police said.

    There were 12 persons in the houses when a private compound wall, totally wet due to heavy rains, fell on them, police said.

    Rescue personnel have retrieved nine bodies, police said.

    Reportedly, due to heavy splash in the state, all the schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been declared to remain shut today, after the weather forecast.

    Tamil Nadu rains: Schools, colleges to remain shut today; flood alert issued

    Examinations at Madras University and Anna University, which were scheduled for Tuesday, have been also been postponed, news agency ANI reported.

    "Due to low atmospheric pressure, there will be heavy and moderate rain in Chennai and widespread rain in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," Indian Meteorological Department's official said.

