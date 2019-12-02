17 people killed after wall collapse due to heavy rainfall in TN, govt to give ex gratia of 4 lakhs

Coimbatore, Dec 02: At least seventeen people have been killed after a wall collapsed of collapsed four houses due to heavy downpour in Mettupalayam village in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Tuesday morning due to heavy downpour. The rescue operation is underway to remove the people who are trapped in the debris.

Reportedly, nine bodies have been retrieved so far.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those killed in the wall collapse mishap in Coimbatore.

Reportedly, due to heavy splash in the state, all the schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been declared to remain shut today, after the weather forecast.

Examinations at Madras University and Anna University, which were scheduled for Tuesday, have been also been postponed, news agency ANI reported.

"Due to low atmospheric pressure, there will be heavy and moderate rain in Chennai and widespread rain in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," Indian Meteorological Department's official said.