    TN: 12-foot-tall statue of Vladimir Lenin unveiled in Tirunelveli

    New Delhi, Jan 22: A 12-foot-tall statue of Vladimir Lenin was unveiled in front of the CPI(M) headquarters by CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury earlier today.

    Vladimir Lenin unveiled in Tirunelveli

    Statue was built at a cost of Rs 4 lakh contributed by party workers.

    The statue has been installed at a cost of around Rs four lakh mobilised by party workers.

    Hours after the statue of Lenin was brought down in Tripura, BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu celebrated the fall of the Communist government in that state.

    Last year in March, two statues of Lenin were brought down in South Tripura just days after the Left was defeated in the Assembly polls by the BJP and its ally IPFT, which together won a two-third majority in the House in a state where the CPI(M) was in power for 25 years.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 22:28 [IST]
