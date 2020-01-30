  • search
    TMC’s Derek O' Brien endorses AAP in Delhi polls

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party (AAP) for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O' Brien uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but all AAP candidates.

    "Vote for @AamAadmiParty, Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha, Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi," O' Brien tweeted.

    The Delhi Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on 8 February 2020 to elect 70 members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

      The results will be declared on 11th February 2020. The term of current assembly elected in 2015 will expire on 22 February 2020.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 10:51 [IST]
