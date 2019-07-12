TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee summoned by Delhi court over ‘false affidavit’

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, July 12: A special Delhi court on Thursday summoned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour constituency and also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for allegedly filing a false affidavit with his nomination papers for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal directed Abhishek to appear before the court on July 25, in connection with a case of false declaration about his educational qualification during the elections.

35 TMC councillors move no-confidence motion against Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta

Advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi has accused the MP of filing a false affidavit about his educational qualifications, as reported by TOI.

Reportedly, the complainant in the case, Sarthak Chaturvedi, alleged that Abhishek had declared himself as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management in 2009.

Chaturvedi has claimed that the declaration was false because the MBA course of "IIPM is not a degree and is not recognized by UGC or any other authority in India", reported The Indian Express.