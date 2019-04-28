  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC writes to EC against The Great Khali campaigning for BJP candidate Anupam Hazra

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 28: The Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has written to the Election Commission of India over WWE superstar wrestler The Great Khali campaigning for BJP candidate for Jadavpur constituency Anupam Hazra on April 26.

    The letter states that Khali holds US citizenship and therefore shouldn't be allowed to influence the minds of Indian electors.

    TMC writes to EC against The Great Khali campaigning for BJP candidate Anupam Hazra
    Image Courtesy: ANI Twitter

    Champion wrestler 'The Great Khali' on Apr 26 turned up for the nomination filing of BJP candidate Anupam Hazra, drawing huge crowds that cheered him as he travelled in an open jeep.

    Also Read | BJP leader Mahadev Sarkar barred from campaigning for 48 hours over sexually coloured remarks

    People came out in droves to see India's first world heavyweight wrestling champion in WWE, whose actual name is Dalip Singh Rana.

    'The Great Khali', towering at seven feet and one inch, waved and smiled at the colourful procession that travelled along with him and Hazra from Ranikuthi to Alipore Survey Building, where the nomination was filed, covering a distance of almost six kilometers.

    Hazra was expelled from the Mamata Banerjee-led party in January this year for alleged anti-party activities and joined the BJP in March.

    Hazra is up against Trinamool's filmstar candidate Mimi Chakraborty and CPI(M)'s Bikash Bhattacharya, a senior lawyer and a former Kolkata mayor.

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had first defeated late former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee from the seat in 1984 on a Congress ticket.

    The seat has been with the Trinamool Congress since the last few elections, except during 2004-09 when the CPI(M)'s Sujan Chakraborty became the MP.

    While Sugato Bose is the incumbent MP, Banerjee has reposed faith in Chakraborty to help retain the seat.

    Khali is now a US citizen.

    lok-sabha-home

    More TRINAMOOL CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    trinamool congress election commission lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 13:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue