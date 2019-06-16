TMC worker Nirmal Kundu's murder: Accused arrested from Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur, Jun 16: West Bengal Police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) have arrested Sudip Das, who is an accused in the murder of a Trinamool Congress worker Nirmal Kundu.

Kundu was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne persons in Nimta area of north Dum Dum municipality, part of North 24 Paraganas district, on June 4.

Sudip Das was nabbed by a team of the West Bengal Police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday from the house of a relative of his friend in Chilhati village, Chhattisgarh, SHO of Sarkanda Police Station Santosh Jain said.

"The Kolkata Police got a tip-off about Das' presence in Sarkanda, following which they alerted us. A raid was carried out and he was nabbed," Jain added.

The Kolkata Police got Das' transit remand from a local court on Saturday and took him to West Bengal on Sunday for further investigation, he added.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs