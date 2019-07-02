  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC worker found dead, party blames BJP

    By PTI
    |

    Midnapore, July 2: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was found dead at Narayangarh in West Medinipur district of West Bengal, police said Tuesday.

    While the TMC alleged that its activist was killed by BJP workers, the saffron party put the blame of the death on TMC infighting. The body of 42-year-old Ganesh Bhuniya was found on a road beside a field near his residence on Monday.

    TMC worker found dead, party blames BJP

    He had ventured out on Sunday night after receiving a phone call from an unknown person.

    The body was sent for autopsy and the report is awaited. District Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said an investigation into the incident has been launched and they hope for a breakthrough soon.

    The incident happened 24 hours after a BJP worker was killed in neighbouring Jhargram district.

    Accusing the BJP for Bhuniya's death, district TMC president Ajit Maity said the ruling party will counter the BJP's violence through democratic means. "People have understood that the CPM 'harmads' (armed goons) have switched sides to the BJP.

    People are rising against the BJP after having voted for them in the Lok Sabha elections," he said. Even small children of the area now know that the death is an outcome of a feud between two neighbouring TMC families over sharing of cut money, BJP district president Samit Das claimed.

    "The TMC can do nothing better than blaming us for Bhuniya's death," Das said.

    More TRINAMOOL CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    trinamool congress bjp worker

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 17:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue