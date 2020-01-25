TMC women members in Kolkata sport mehendi with no 'CAA' , 'NRC' slogan

Kolkata, Jan 25: Women members of the ruling TMC have got 'No CAA' and 'No NRC' slogans painted on their palms with mehendi, as a mark of protest against the new citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens exercise.

State minister for women and child development Shashi Panja said the party came up with this unique idea to register dissent against the Centre's "regressive" move.

"We have adopted a novel way to protest against the regressive CAA and NRC, which the BJP dispensation at the Centre is trying to implement across the country. The women TMC members on Friday painted 'No CAA' and 'No NRC' slogans on their hands with mehendi and staged a protest," she said.

TMC MP Mala Roy asserted that the Mamata Banerjee-led party was "dead against" the implementation of CAA and NRC, and would continue its agitation in one form or the other.

"The idea (of sporting mehendi) was conceived by Mamata Banerjee. Mehendi is usually worn on auspicious occasions. As we want to drive evil forces out of the country, what better way than sport mehendi designs with anti-CAA slogans to register our protest," the parliamentarian said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has emerged as a major political flashpoint in West Bengal, with the ruling Trinamool Congress opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.