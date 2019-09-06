  • search
    TMC will not allow implementation of NRC in WB : Mamata

    Kolkata, Sep 06: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the TMC government will not allow the implementation of the NRC in the state.

    ANI Image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    The implementation of the NRC as nothing but a political vendetta of the BJP-led central government. she told the Assembly. "We will never let BJP implement the National Register of Citizens in West Bengal," she said at the Assembly during a discussion on the motion on NRC under Rule 185.

    "This (NRC implementation) is nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of the people from the ongoing economic crisis in the country," she said.

    Chandrayaan an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster: Mamata Banerjee

    Assam is the only state in the country where the NRC has been implemented. The final list was published on August 31. There is nobody in the country to speak against the BJP in the country, Banerjee added.

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 17:28 [IST]
