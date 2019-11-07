  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ranjan Gogoi Hero Dog
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC to stage protest against NRC on Nov 11

    By Vishal S
    |

    Kolkata, Nov 07: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a staunch critic of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), on Thursday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will protest against it on November 11, 2019

    The NRC implementation is one of the several issues over which Banerjee and BJP-led Centre are at loggerheads. The NRC is a contentious issue, it is an exercise to update database of citizens and identify illegal migrants.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    For the BJP, NRC implementation and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill are two of the very important issues and Union Minister Amit Shah has on many occasions said that NRC is an important step for the country's safety. The BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of playing vote bank politics over NRC.

    The BJP has made it clear that it wants to implement NRC in West Bengal. Getting the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament is also one of the priorities for the BJP.

    "Trinamool Congress (TMC) will protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on 11th November," West Bengal CM said on Thursday.

    Shah has repeatedly said that the NRC exercise will be conducted across the country. Even during the run up to the LokSabha elections 2019, Shah had said in West Bengal that illegal immigrants have no place in India. Last Month, Shah had visited West Bengal, and in one of the addresses, he said, "We will ensure that it is implemented in the state, and all intruders are sent back to their right place."

    No country in the world can run smoothly with the weight of so many intruders. This (illegal immigration) has to stop. We are working towards changing Bengal. We will have to implement NRC to ensure the country's safety," he said and lashed out at Banerjee..

    Speculations over NRC implementation in West Bengal have reportedly created panic. Some people are said to have even committed suicide amid rumours of NRC.

    NRC has been implemented in Assam. The final list in Assam was published on August 31. Nineteen lakh people were excluded from the list. Banerjee had then raised concerns about NRC in a meeting with Shah in New Delhi.

    More TRINAMOOL CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    trinamool congress west bengal mamata banerjee nrc

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 18:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue