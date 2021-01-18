TMC to return to power in West Bengal: C-Voter opinion poll

Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram: It a challenge to Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi, Jan 18: Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress will return to power for a third consecutive term in West Bengal, projected a survey conducted by the ABP-C Voter on Monday.

According to the opinion poll, the ruling TMC is projected to win close to 154-162 seats against the BJP's 98-106 seats in the 294-member house in West Bengal. While the Congress and Left alliance is likely to get 26-34 seats.

The TMC will poll 43 percent votes while the BJP will poll 37.5 percent votes, the survey said.

In the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections slated to be held later this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the main rival to the formidable rival in the state - Mamata Banerjee.

The Bharatiya Janata Party which has never been in power in the state, has made inroads by winning 18 of the 42 seats in West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The saffron parties vote share increased to 40.64 percent from 10.16 percent in 2016 when it won only 3 seats. The result was a a morale booster for the party leaders, who now claim that the Saffron party will end didi's decade long rule in the politically polarised state in Assembly polls.

In 2016, the TMC had won the West Bengal election by bagging 211 seats, while the BJP could win just three seats. The Congress and Left had won 76 seats together in 2016.

The assembly elections in the state are likely in April-May.