Rahul Gandhi leads 'CBI Gherao' protest in Delhi

    New Delhi, Oct 26: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by scores of party workers, has begun protest march from Dyal Singh College to CBI HQ against the removal of CBI Chief Alok Verma.

     Trinamool Congress (TMC) to join the Congress party protest led by Rahul Gandhi at Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters. MP Nadeem Ul Haq will represent TMC in the Congress protest at CBI headquarters.

    Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters. Courtesy: ANI news

    In a press conference held on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said the party would also protest outside all the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) offices across the country.

    "Tomorrow, outside CBI offices nationwide, the Congress party will protest the Prime Minister's (Narendra Modi) disgraceful attempt to prevent an investigation into the Rafale scam by removing the CBI Chief," Rahul Gandhi said.

    Gandhi said he would lead the protest outside the CBI headquarters in south Delhi's Lodhi road area at 11 a.m.

    Security has been tightened and barricaded outside CBI headquarters ahead of Congress protest.

    Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed outside CBI office in Lucknow.

