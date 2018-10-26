  • search

CBI Gherao protest: Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leaders detained

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 26: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party workers, protesting against the removal of CBI Chief Alok Verma, were detained by Delhi Police near CBI headquarters on Friday.  

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the Congress Party detained during the protests at the CBI Headquarters in Delhi. Courtesy: ANI photo
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the Congress Party detained during the protests at the CBI Headquarters in Delhi. Courtesy: ANI photo

    Rahul Gandhi is going to Lodhi Road police station to court arrest.

    Earlier,  scores of party workers led by Rahul Gandhi reached CBI HQ to protest against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma. Trinamool Congress MP Nadeem Ul Haq, CPI leader D Raja and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot joined the protest.

    Also Read: Rafale file was not under Alok Verma says CBI

    Security has been tightened and barricaded outside CBI headquarters ahead of Congress protest.

    Also, security forces have been deployed outside CBI offices across the country. Lucknow.

    Meanwhile, Police used water cannon at Congress workers who are protesting against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma in Chandigarh.

    Also Read: Alok Verma remains CBI Director, Asthana Spl Director, Rao given only interim charge: CBI

    In a press conference held on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said the party would also protest outside all the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) offices across the country.

    "Tomorrow, outside CBI offices nationwide, the Congress party will protest the Prime Minister's (Narendra Modi) disgraceful attempt to prevent an investigation into the Rafale scam by removing the CBI Chief," Rahul Gandhi said.

    Read more about:

    congress bjp rahul gandhi cbi

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue