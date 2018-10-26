CBI Gherao protest: Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leaders detained

New Delhi, Oct 26: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party workers, protesting against the removal of CBI Chief Alok Verma, were detained by Delhi Police near CBI headquarters on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi is going to Lodhi Road police station to court arrest.

Earlier, scores of party workers led by Rahul Gandhi reached CBI HQ to protest against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma. Trinamool Congress MP Nadeem Ul Haq, CPI leader D Raja and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot joined the protest.

Security has been tightened and barricaded outside CBI headquarters ahead of Congress protest.

Also, security forces have been deployed outside CBI offices across the country. Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Police used water cannon at Congress workers who are protesting against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma in Chandigarh.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said the party would also protest outside all the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) offices across the country.

"Tomorrow, outside CBI offices nationwide, the Congress party will protest the Prime Minister's (Narendra Modi) disgraceful attempt to prevent an investigation into the Rafale scam by removing the CBI Chief," Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders march towards the CBI headquarters during a protest demanding the reinstatement of CBI Director Alok Verma, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct 26, 2018. (PTI Photo Cutout of Rafale jet Congress President Rahul Gandhi holds a cutout of a fighter aircraft during a protest demanding the reinstatement of CBI Director Alok Verma outside the CBI headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct 26, 2018. (PTI Photo Rahul Gandhi detained Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders are taken in a police bus after they courted arrest during a protest demanding the reinstatement of CBI Director Alok Verma outside the CBI headquarters. PTI Lodhi Colony Police Station Congress President Rahul Gandhi inside Lodhi Colony Police Station after being reportedly detained during CBI protests. Courtesy: ANI news