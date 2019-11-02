  • search
Trending Kamlesh Tiwari Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC to hold candlelight march in protest in Kolkata

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Nov 02: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state will take out a candlelight march here on Monday to protest against the killing of five labourers of West Bengal in Kashmir early this week.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The party would also press for an "impartial inquiry" into Tuesday's incident during the march, which would begin around 5 pm from Birla Planetarium and conclude at the Gandhi statue in Maidan area, a senior TMC leader said.

    Five labourers - all residents of Bahalnagar village in Murshidabad district - were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Kashmir on Tuesday. They had gone to the Valley to work at apple orchards.

    State education minister and general secretary of the TMC, Partha Chatterjee, said, "We will take out a candlelight march to protest the dastardly killing of the five labourers in Kashmir. We will also press for an impartial inquiry."

    The party would stand by the family members of the five victims and extend all support possible, he added.

    A senior official had said on Friday that the state government was facilitating the return of 131 people from Jammu and Kashmir, in the wake of Tuesday's attack.

    A special coach had been arranged for the workers who expressed their desire to return home, she said.

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier described the incident as "pre-planned murder" and sought a "strong" investigation to find out the "real truth".

    More TMC News

    Read more about:

    tmc

    Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 15:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue