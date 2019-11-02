TMC to hold candlelight march in protest in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 02: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state will take out a candlelight march here on Monday to protest against the killing of five labourers of West Bengal in Kashmir early this week.

The party would also press for an "impartial inquiry" into Tuesday's incident during the march, which would begin around 5 pm from Birla Planetarium and conclude at the Gandhi statue in Maidan area, a senior TMC leader said.

Five labourers - all residents of Bahalnagar village in Murshidabad district - were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Kashmir on Tuesday. They had gone to the Valley to work at apple orchards.

State education minister and general secretary of the TMC, Partha Chatterjee, said, "We will take out a candlelight march to protest the dastardly killing of the five labourers in Kashmir. We will also press for an impartial inquiry."

The party would stand by the family members of the five victims and extend all support possible, he added.

A senior official had said on Friday that the state government was facilitating the return of 131 people from Jammu and Kashmir, in the wake of Tuesday's attack.

A special coach had been arranged for the workers who expressed their desire to return home, she said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier described the incident as "pre-planned murder" and sought a "strong" investigation to find out the "real truth".