  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Setback for TMC, strongman Arjun Singh joins BJP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 14: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress strongman Arjun Singh joined BJP here in the presence of senior party leaders on Thursday.

    TMC strongman Arjun Singh joins BJP
    Trinamool Congress MLA Arjun Singh. Courtesy: ANI news

    The legislator was miffed with the Trinamool leadership as he was denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Barrackpore parliamentary constituency, presently represented by Dinesh Trivedi.

    Also Read | Sacha hai, acha hai, lets go with Nitish: JD(U)'s new slogan

    Arjun Singh is a four term member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from Bhatpara (Vidhan Sabha constituency). He is one of the powerful and aggressive Hindi language Leader of Trinamool Congress and is the President of Hindi wing of the party.

    He is also State Incharge of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab of All India Trinamool Congress, and is also a Chairman of Bhatpara municipality.

    More lok sabha elections 2019 NewsView All

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 tmc bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue