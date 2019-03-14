Setback for TMC, strongman Arjun Singh joins BJP

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 14: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress strongman Arjun Singh joined BJP here in the presence of senior party leaders on Thursday.

The legislator was miffed with the Trinamool leadership as he was denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Barrackpore parliamentary constituency, presently represented by Dinesh Trivedi.

Also Read | Sacha hai, acha hai, lets go with Nitish: JD(U)'s new slogan

Arjun Singh is a four term member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from Bhatpara (Vidhan Sabha constituency). He is one of the powerful and aggressive Hindi language Leader of Trinamool Congress and is the President of Hindi wing of the party.

He is also State Incharge of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab of All India Trinamool Congress, and is also a Chairman of Bhatpara municipality.