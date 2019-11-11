  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC's protest rally against discrimination of regional languages in JEE (Main)

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Nov 11: The Trinamool Congress on Monday took out rallies across West Bengal to protest against the central government's alleged bias against regional languages in conducting JEE (Main) examination for admission to engineering colleges.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The protest programme was, however, not held in areas which were affected by Cyclone 'Bulbul', with party workers engaged in relief work. TMC supporters, carrying posters and placards, took out rallies in all the blocks and districts and shouted slogans against the BJP government at the Centre, demanding that Bengali be also included as a language for conducting the JEE (Main) examination.

    Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee last week had announced that her party would hold state-wide protests on this issue on November 11.

    The TMC leadership has also organised a mass rally at Mayo Road area in central Kolkata on Monday. Senior TMC leader and nephew of Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, is likely to attend the rally.

    The TMC supremo is up in arms against the Centre over inclusion of only Gujarati language in the JEE (Main) examination. Noting that she had nothing against Gujarati language, she had said that other regional languages should also have been included in the list.

    Gujarati in JEE-Main exam irks WB CM Mamata, affirms strong protest

    She had claimed that states were not consulted on the decision, a charge dismissed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the examination.

    More TMC News

    Read more about:

    tmc mamata banerjee jee

    Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue