TMC’s loss is BJP gain: The ones who crossed over

New Delhi, Dec 20:

New Delhi, Dec 20: The TMC in West Bengal was jolted with a spate of its leaders joining the BJP on a day when Amit Shah visited the state.

The biggest hit for the Trinamool Congress Party was when Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP. The others who quit were Bardhaman Purba MP Sunil Kumar Mondal six other MLAs of TMC, one MLA each of CPI, CPM and Congress and several TMC district leaders and councillors.

The ones who left:

Suvendu Adhikari: He started out as a Congress Chhatra Parishad leader at the age of 23 in 1996. Three years later he joined the TMC. He played a major role in the 2011 elections, when the TMC secured a majority for the first time in the state of Bengal. He was a key member of Mamata Banerjee's second cabinet after he resigned as MP and became an MLA form Nandigram in 2016.

Sunil Kumar Mondal: He started off as a Forward Block member. In the 2014 Rajya Sabha elections, as a Forward Block member he voted for the TMC candidate and subsequently joined the party. He has since been elected as a member of the Lok Sabha twice. He is said to be close to Mukul Roy.

Shilbhadra Dutta: He joined the Congress, but in 2006 switched over to the TMC. He was the district youth president of the party and was elected from Barrackpore in 2011 and 2016.

Tapasi Mondol: In the 2016 elections, he won as a CPM candidate from the Purba Medinpur constituency.

Sudip Mukherjee: He was elected as a Congress MLA from Purulia in 2016.

Saikat Panja: He was elected as TMC MLA from Manteswar in 2016.

Dipali Biswas: She contested in the 2016 elections as a CPM candidate. The same year she joined the TMC under Adhikari.

Sukra Munda: In the 2016 elections, he won the Nagrakata seat on a TMC ticket.

Biswajit Kunda: He is a two time winner from Kalna on a TMC ticket.

Banashree Maity: She won on a TMC ticket twice from the East Midnapore constituency.

Shyamaprasad Mukherjee: He was a minister in Mamata Banarjee first cabinet. He lost in the 2016 elections from Bishnupur.

Dasrath Tirkey: He joined the TMC in 2014 and won the Alipurdar seat. He however lost the elections to the BJP in the 2016 parliamentary elections.