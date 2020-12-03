YouTube
    TMC rebel hints he is going out, a day after patch-up meeting

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 03: A day after the patch-up rebel TMC leader, Suvendu Adhikari has hinted that he is on his way out.

    Reports said that he is unhappy about the fact that the party had jumped the gun and announced that he would remain in the fold even before his differences with the leadership were meaningfully resolved.

    TMC rebel hints he is going out, a day after patch-up meeting

    On Tuesday Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and election strategist Prashant Kishor Adhikari, who resigned as a minister in the West Bengal government last week, following which the party claimed that all the issues have been resolved.

    Suvendu Adhikari: All is well says Trinamool top brass

    The meeting, which lasted for two hours, happened at a place in north Kolkata.

    Senior party leaders Saugata Roy and Sudip Bandopadhyay were also present in the meeting.

    "The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. All the problems have been sorted out. The party is united. There was the need for a face-to-face meeting to sort out the issues. So it was done," Roy had told PTI.

    Adhikari, the face of the Nandigram movement that added to the political heft of Mamata Banerjee and catapulted her to power, resigned from her cabinet on Friday, setting off speculation that he may quit the ruling TMC ahead of the state assembly polls next year.

    He was said to be unhappy over organisational changes in the Trinamool Congress and the growing clout of Kishor and Abhishek, the nephew of the chief minister, in the decision making process of the state government.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 3, 2020, 9:21 [IST]
    X