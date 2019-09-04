  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC MP Satabdi Roy returns money that she got from Saradha Group

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 04: The actor turned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Satabdi Roy returns the remuneration that she got like a brand ambassador from Saradha Group, to Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday. The amount returned is excluding taxes. Roy and other TMC leaders have been summoned by CBI and ED in connection with the Saradha scams.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Earlier, the TMC MP has written to the ED wishing to return the money she had received from the defunct Saradha Group of companies at different assignments for promotions.

    The Lok Sabha member from Birbhum district Satabdi Roy in a letter to ED earlier has written that she wanted to return Rs 29 lakh, she had received from Saradha Group of companies for promotional events at different times.

    Roy had been quizzed both by the CBI and ED in connection with the Saradha Ponzi scheme case earlier.

    TMC MP Satabdi Roy wishes to return money received from Saradha Group

    The CBI and the ED sleuths are probing the chit fund scams and are interrogating several persons in this connection. Some noted Bengali film actors like- Prasenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Trinamool leaders Madan Mitra, former Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh, businessman Shibaji Panja, artist Suvaprasanna, former CPIM leader Lakshman Seth are among those who have been interrogated earlier by the two agencies in connection with the chit fund scam probes.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal saradha chit fund scam

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 13:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue