TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's Hilsa treat for Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Oct 23: It was a splendid day for the resident of Saptaparni Apartment in Ballygunge Circular Road, area of South Kolkata on Tuesday as the boy who lived next-door, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee arrived at his residence. His proud neighbours blew conch shell (Shankh) to welcome him home.

Amid this how can the TMC party members lack behind in welcoming the Nobel laureate's homecoming. Before the arrival of Abhijit Banerjee in the earlier part of the day, a representative from the office of actress-turned-TMC MP Nusrat Jahan had visited Banerjee's home with a 2.5kg hilsa and a box of lobsters from Basirhat.

"Being a foodie and an ardent hilsa lover, I could not control myself from getting in touch with the Banerjee family for sending a good hilsa from my constituency, Basirhat, said Nusrat."

Nirmala Banerjee said at the MP's gesture, "It's a bit embarrassing. But I am thankful to the MP. I am yet to finalise the menu, but it is sure to have a platter of good old begun-ilish maachher jhol (hilsa cooked with brinjal), along with some other hilsa items," she said to TOI on Tuesday.

Nusrat Jahan contested from Basirhat as a Trinamool Congress candidate and emerged as the winner by a margin of 350,000 votes against BJP candidate Sayantan Basu in the 2019 Indian general election.

Nobel laureate Banerjee terms banking crisis as frightening; bats for govt stake cut in PSU banks

Hilsa is considered as one of the 'King of Fish' as it is the most tastiest fish due to its distinctly soft oily texture, mouthwatering flavour, and superb mouthfeel. And a sumptuous Bengali feast is incomplete without the hilsa fish.