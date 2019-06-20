TMC MP Nusrat Jahan marries Kolkata businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey, yet to take oath in Lok Sabha

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, June 20: Newly-elected TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, the Kolkata-based actor-turned-politician, tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain in the Turkish town of Bodrum on Wednesday, June 19.

Taking to Twitter, the Bengali actress posted a photo from the wedding and wrote, "Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain".

The wedding took place in the Turkish town of Bodrum in the presence of family and close friends. The wedding took place at the Sixth Sense Kapalankaya Hotel, 84 kilometre away from Bodrum.

Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed the wedding outfits for both Nusrat and Nikhil.

Nusrat's husband Nikhil is a city-based entrepreneur, with a thriving textile business. The 29-year-old actress was working as the face of his textile chain when the duo is said to have got acquainted with each other last year.

Also, Bengali actress and Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty was also present. Mimi is one of Nusrat's closest friends from the Tollywood industry.

Twenty-nine-year-old Nusrat won the Lok Sabha Elections from the Basirhat constituency in West Bengal as a TMC candidate.

However, Nusrat and Mimi are among the five newly elected MPs who are yet to take oath in Parliament.