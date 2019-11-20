  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 20: During the consecutive second day of the Winter session of Parliament on Tuesday there was an uproar in Lok Sabha. The Bengali actress-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty spoke on the need for strict laws against animal cruelty.

    The young TMC MP believes that there is no proper law or any Act for the stray dogs except for a few sections in the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act of 1960. But in this section there is no procedure for animals better treatment, vaccination, medication, immunisations, hospitalisation or any other kind of support.

    TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty speaks on need for strict laws against animal cruelty
    Bengali actress-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty

    Mimi also highlights on a concerning fact about the canines, she said, "....major issue which pains my heart is against the private handlers of security hotels' dog squads who are using the canines 24×7 but are not taking any proper care of them."

    Don’t attach much importance to trolls says TMC MP Mimi after backlash

    She pointed out that although amendments have been made, but there is no strict laws made to curb the torturous treatment of dogs in the country.Hence, she urged the Government to have a regular observation and make a strict law against animal cruelty.

    Recently, cruelty against innocent animals have become a major issue. Torturing the furry little animals, killing them ruthlessly, sexually abusing the dogs have also made the headline in the recent times. Whether, it's about the poor dog Lucky who was being killed in Mumbai as it took a shelter in an apartment during Mumbai flood or its the Kolkata NRS dog killing case. Stray dogs easily becomes the victim of human anger and brutally they are killed. Therefore, stringent punishment can atleast arise fear among people before causing any harm to these innocent species.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 10:14 [IST]
