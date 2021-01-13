TMC MP KD Singh arrested in money laundering case

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 13: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former TMC MP K D Singh in a money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.

    They said Singh has been placed under arrest under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    The Trinamool Congress (TMC) party is led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Singh is stated to be not involved in the party affairs for quite some time.

    West Bengal polls 2021: TMC appeals to Left, Congress in fight against BJP

    The central probe agency had carried out searches at the premises of Singh and those linked to him in September, 2019 in connection with two PMLA cases.

    Singh has been the chairman of the Alchemist group and while he resigned from the post in 2012, he is stated to be the Chairman, Emeritus and founder of the business group.

    The ED is probing him as part of two money laundering cases.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 14:17 [IST]
