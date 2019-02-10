  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC MLA’s murder: 'Allegations being levelled against BJP on Mamata’s order', says Mukul Roy

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 10: Amid allegations and counter-allegations over TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas' murder, BJP's Mukul Roy on Sunday said that whenever someone is killed in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led party points fingers at others. Roy said that TMC cadres are levelling allegations on the BJP for the murder on the orders of Mamata Banerjee.

    TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas was on Saturday evening shot dead while he was attending a programme on the eve of Saraswati Puja. The TMC has been accusing the BJP of murdering Biswas.

    TMC MLA’s murder: Allegations being levelled against BJP on Mamata’s order, says Mukul Roy
    File photo of Mukul Roy

    Mukul Roy had in a tweet said he believes Satyajit Biswas was killed because of infighting within the TMC.

    Also Read | TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas shot dead in Fulbari

    "In the entire state of West Bengal, when anybody is killed by their own people or by other miscreants, TMC and government try to implicate it that it is by leaders and workers of BJP. I demand a probe by an independent agency," Roy told ANI today.

    "Mamata is scared of us. It is on orders of Mamata that allegations are being leveled against BJP for this murder," he added.

    Two accused have been arrested and Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Hanskhali Police Station has been suspended following the murder of Satyajit Biswas.

    According to reports, TMC supporters on Saturday night also vandalised the residence of a BJP worker, suspecting his involvement in the murder. While the state government has already ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the matter, the police administration in Nadia district suspended the MLA's bodyguard Prabhas Mondal and the officer in-charge of Hanskhali police station, Anidya Basu.

    Also Read | FIR filed in TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas's murder case; two accused arrested

    Biswas, apart from being TMC's youth wing chief for Nadia district, was also in-charge of the party's organisation for the dalit refugee Matua community.

    Read more about:

    mukul roy west bengal mla murder

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue