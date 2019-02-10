TMC MLA’s murder: 'Allegations being levelled against BJP on Mamata’s order', says Mukul Roy

Kolkata, Feb 10: Amid allegations and counter-allegations over TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas' murder, BJP's Mukul Roy on Sunday said that whenever someone is killed in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led party points fingers at others. Roy said that TMC cadres are levelling allegations on the BJP for the murder on the orders of Mamata Banerjee.

TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas was on Saturday evening shot dead while he was attending a programme on the eve of Saraswati Puja. The TMC has been accusing the BJP of murdering Biswas.

Mukul Roy had in a tweet said he believes Satyajit Biswas was killed because of infighting within the TMC.

"In the entire state of West Bengal, when anybody is killed by their own people or by other miscreants, TMC and government try to implicate it that it is by leaders and workers of BJP. I demand a probe by an independent agency," Roy told ANI today.

"Mamata is scared of us. It is on orders of Mamata that allegations are being leveled against BJP for this murder," he added.

Two accused have been arrested and Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Hanskhali Police Station has been suspended following the murder of Satyajit Biswas.

According to reports, TMC supporters on Saturday night also vandalised the residence of a BJP worker, suspecting his involvement in the murder. While the state government has already ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the matter, the police administration in Nadia district suspended the MLA's bodyguard Prabhas Mondal and the officer in-charge of Hanskhali police station, Anidya Basu.

Biswas, apart from being TMC's youth wing chief for Nadia district, was also in-charge of the party's organisation for the dalit refugee Matua community.