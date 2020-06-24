  • search
    TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh who tested positive for COVID-19 dies at hospital in Kolkata

    Kolkata, June 24: A legislator of the West Bengal-ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tamonash Ghosh who tested positive for COVID-19 nearly a month ago died at a hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday.

    TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh who tested positive for COVID-19 dies at hospital in Kolkata

    The 60-year-old's condition deteriorated over the past few days as the Covid-19 infection failed to subside.

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed sorrow over the demise of Ghosh , calling him a leader who selflessly served the public.

    ''Left a void that will be difficult to fill", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on death of Trinamool MLA.

    "Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work," West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

    "He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well-wishers," she added.

    Ghosh is the second legislator in India to be killed by coronavirus. The pandemic had, earlier this month, claimed the life of DMK Leader J Anbazhagan.

    Eleven more people succumbed to the COVID-19 in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 580, while confirmed coronavirus cases reach 14,728 with 370 fresh infections, a state health department bulletin said.

    Nine of the 11 deaths were due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it added. The number of active cases now stand at 4,930.

    The discharge rate in West Bengal also improved to 62.58 per cent after 531 patients were relieved from different hospitals in the state.

    Till Tuesday, a total of 9,218 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

    Since Monday, 9,423 samples have been tested in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 10:22 [IST]
