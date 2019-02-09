  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas shot dead in Fulbari

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 9: TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead on Saturday in West Bengal's Fulbari region. He was shot dead by unidentified assailants.

    Fulbari is in Nadia District and the falls under Krishnaganj Constituency.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Biswas was shot from a point blank range. A revolver has been recovered so far.

    He was at a Saraswati Puja function of a local club when the incident took place. The attackers shot him when he was coming down from the stage at the event. 

    Biswas is a two-term member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and represents the Krishnaganj assembly constituency.

    According to a News 18 report, the TMC has blamed the BJP and followers of Mukul Roy for this murder.

    Read more about:

    west bengal tmc shot

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue