TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas shot dead in Fulbari

India

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, Feb 9: TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead on Saturday in West Bengal's Fulbari region. He was shot dead by unidentified assailants.

Fulbari is in Nadia District and the falls under Krishnaganj Constituency.

Biswas was shot from a point blank range. A revolver has been recovered so far.

He was at a Saraswati Puja function of a local club when the incident took place. The attackers shot him when he was coming down from the stage at the event.

Biswas is a two-term member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and represents the Krishnaganj assembly constituency.

According to a News 18 report, the TMC has blamed the BJP and followers of Mukul Roy for this murder.