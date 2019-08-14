  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC MLA & Kolkata ex Mayor Sovan Chatterjee joins BJP

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Aug 14: Former Kolkata mayor and Trinamool Congress MLA Sovan Chatterjee joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wedensday in presence of BJP leader Mukul Roy, at party headquarters.He is the next big name from Mamata Banerjee's party to join the saffron brigade.

    Trinamool Congress MLA Sovan Chatterjee joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
    Trinamool Congress MLA Sovan Chatterjee joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

    Chatterjee was asked to step down both as a minister in the TMC government and as Kolkata mayor by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in November last year following troubles in his personal life. After that, he took a sabbatical from active politics.

    According to sources, Chatterjee was in touch with the BJP for the last few months. He met BJP leaders in New Delhi last month fuelling speculations that he might switch over to the saffron camp.

    "If everything goes well, he is likely to join the BJP either today or by the end of this week. Let's see what happens," a top BJP source said.

    After its shock result in the Lok Sabha polls, the ruling TMC tried to woo Chatterjee, who is known for his organisational capabilities. But the efforts didn't yield positive result.

    TMC leaders laundering black money through Durga Puja committees: BJP

    Six TMC MLAs, and one each of Congress and CPI(M) have switched over to BJP since the results of Lok Sabha polls were announced.

    The BJP has made deep inroads in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls by winning 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, just four less than TMC.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal mamata banerjee tmc bjp

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue