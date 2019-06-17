  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC MLA, 12 councillors set to join BJP today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sunil Singh along with 12 TMC councillors are set to join the BJP today in the national capital.

    TMC MLA, 12 councillors set to join BJP today
    TMC MLA from Nowpara Sunil Singh (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    "Public in West Bengal wants 'Sab ka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. In Delhi, there is Modi ji's government and we want the same government to be formed in the state so that we can develop West Bengal," Singh, an MLA from Nowpara, told ANI.

    Not 50, only 6 councillors and 1 MLA joined BJP: TMC does fact check

    12 TMC councillors along with Singh reached Delhi on Sunday. Singh is the brother-in-law of BJP's Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh. Arjun Singh had quit TMC and joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

    After the Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP managed to win 18 seats in West Bengal and sunstantially increased its vote share, Singh will be the third legislator to desert the ruling party in West Bengal.

    More TRINAMOOL CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    trinamool congress bjp west bengal

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 15:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue