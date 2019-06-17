TMC MLA, 12 councillors set to join BJP today

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 17: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sunil Singh along with 12 TMC councillors are set to join the BJP today in the national capital.

"Public in West Bengal wants 'Sab ka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. In Delhi, there is Modi ji's government and we want the same government to be formed in the state so that we can develop West Bengal," Singh, an MLA from Nowpara, told ANI.

12 TMC councillors along with Singh reached Delhi on Sunday. Singh is the brother-in-law of BJP's Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh. Arjun Singh had quit TMC and joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

After the Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP managed to win 18 seats in West Bengal and sunstantially increased its vote share, Singh will be the third legislator to desert the ruling party in West Bengal.