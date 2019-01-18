TMC mega rally: Kumaraswamy,Chandrababu Naidu and Stalin reach Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 18: Chiefs of regional parties and chief ministers have arrived on Friday to attend the mega opposition rally being hosted by her Trinamool Congress here on January 19, Saturday.

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin have reached Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the mega opposition rally being hosted by her Trinamool Congress here on January 19 would sound the "death knell" for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls and regional parties would be the deciding factor.

She also claimed that the BJP's seat count in the general election will not cross more than 125. The number of seats that the state parties will win will be much more than the BJP's, further claimed.

More than 20 national leaders, including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and H D Kumaraswamy; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang will attend the meeting, TMC sources told PTI.

Large scale preparations have been made to ensure that it is a complete success. Besides the huge podiums, 20 watch towers have been erected and 1,000 microphones and 30 LED screens put up so that the spectators can see and hear the speeches of the leaders clearly.

